Tens of thousands of federal government probationary workers fired in recent weeks as part of President Donald Trump's sweeping cuts to the federal workforce must be reinstated immediately to their positions, a California judge has ordered.

The decision from US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco on Thursday is one of the most far-reaching court defeats so far in the Trump administration's efforts, led by top White House adviser Elon Musk, to gut the federal bureaucracy.

The judge ordered six federal agencies — the departments of Defence, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Energy, Interior and Treasury — to reinstate recently hired or promoted probationary employees who were terminated by the Trump administration.

Alsup, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, said the US Office of Personnel Management — the federal government's human resources agency — lacked the authority to order the firings and did so unlawfully.

However, the judge only cited evidence of improper terminations at the six agencies, declining to order the reinstatement of probationary workers at 16 other agencies cited by unions in a lawsuit challenging the layoffs.

He also said the Trump administration tried to circumvent protections for federal workers by falsely claiming the reason for their termination was their "performance."

"It is a sad day when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that’s a lie," Alsup said.

Related Tax enforcers, scientists, bank regulators fired as Trump cuts federal jobs

White House lashes out at judge