US
1 min read
USAID reportedly tells employees to destroy internal documents
A report says an email sent to employees directed them to shred or burn at the agency's headquarters in Washington, including classified material.
USAID reportedly tells employees to destroy internal documents
Trump adviser Elon Musk, a leading proponent of USAID's shutdown, has called the agency a "criminal organisation" without providing evidence. / Reuters
March 11, 2025

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has ordered employees to destroy internal documents, including those related to personnel and classified material, a report said.

According to an email obtained by The Washington Post, a senior USAID official directed staff to shred or burn records at the agency's Washington, DC headquarters.

The order, signed by the agency's Acting Executive Secretary, Erica Y. Carr, has sparked alarm on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are reminding the administration of legal prohibitions on destroying government documents.

The directive follows sweeping efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to dismantle USAID, including canceling most of its contracts, terminating at least 1,600 positions, and placing nearly its entire global workforce of 10,000 employees on administrative leave.

Recommended

Trump adviser Elon Musk, a leading proponent of USAID's shutdown, has called the agency a "criminal organisation" without providing evidence.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday that the Trump administration's six-week review of USAID led to canceling 83 percent of its programmes, citing misuse of funds and harm to US interests.

USAID and the State Department have yet to comment on the report.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation