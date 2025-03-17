WORLD
North Korea says it will strengthen its nuclear forces both in 'quality and quantity'
North Korea denounces G7 for taking issue with Pyongyang's "just" exercise of its sovereign rights.
North Korea denounces the G7 for taking issue with Pyongyang's "just" exercise of its sovereign rights. / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2025

North Korea on Monday blasted a joint call by top diplomats of the G7 countries for Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear status will not change regardless of whether the outside world recognises it or not.

Pyongyang said it would strengthen its nuclear forces in both terms of "quality and quantity", the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

The G7 foreign ministers, following a meeting in Canada, issued a joint statement Friday calling for North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and condemning its military aid to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a statement, North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced the G7 for taking issue with Pyongyang's "just" exercise of its sovereign rights, saying it is the G7 that focuses on "illegal and malicious nuclear proliferation" under the pretext of nuclear sharing or providing extended deterrence.

"The G7, which has turned into a nuclear criminal group gravely threatening global peace and security, should thoroughly abandon its anachronistic ambition for nuclear hegemony before talking about someone's 'denuclearisation' and 'dismantlement of nukes'," the ministry said.

The country's status as a nuclear state, stipulated by the constitution, will not change regardless of whether the outside world recognises it or not, it said.

The ministry said that North Korea "will steadily update and strengthen its nuclear armed forces both in quality and quantity in response to the nuclear threat from outside as stipulated in its Constitution and other domestic laws".

SOURCE:AA
