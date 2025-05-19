WAR ON GAZA
US may abandon Israel if Gaza genocide continues, Trump team reportedly warns
Sources tell the Washington Post that Netanyahu has the means to end the war in Gaza but not the will.
Trump is said to have cut direct contact with Netanyahu, believing he is being manipulated. / Reuters
May 19, 2025

People close to the US President Donald Trump have warned Israeli officials they risk losing American support if the war in Gaza is not ended, the Washington Post reported.

"Trump's people are letting Israel know, 'We will abandon you if you do not end this war,'" a person familiar with the discussions told the newspaper on Monday.

The source added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the political means to end the war but lacks the will.

Netanyahu is also said to be under pressure from Trump, who excluded Israel from his itinerary during his Middle East tour.

Netanyahu previously acknowledged that Israel's closest allies "cannot handle pictures of mass starvation," leading to resumed but minimal aid deliveries.

The source said Netanyahu "sold the idea of resuming aid in the Sunday night cabinet meeting by saying it was only a technicality."

Points of friction

The reported warning by the US follows growing friction between Washington and Tel Aviv. Trump is said to have cut direct contact with Netanyahu, believing he is being manipulated.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth both recently cancelled or postponed their trips to Israel. 

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, also pledged to press Israel to resume humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel has killed over 53,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza so far.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced almost the entire population, while blocking entry to food, water, medicine, electricity and other desperately needed humanitarian aid.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
