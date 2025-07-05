Elon Musk, an ex-ally of US President Donald Trump, has said he has launched a new political party in the United States to challenge what the tech billionaire described as the country's "one-party system."

Musk, the world's richest person and Trump's biggest political donor in the 2024 election, had a bitter falling out with the president after leading the Republicans’ effort to slash spending and cut federal jobs as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," the SpaceX and Tesla boss posted on X, the social media platform that he owns.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." Musk cited a poll posted on X on Friday, US Independence Day, in which he asked whether respondents "want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system" that has dominated US politics for some two centuries.

The yes-or-no survey earned more than 1.2 million responses.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he posted on Saturday.

Trump threatened to deport Musk