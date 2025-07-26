US
2 min read
After months of freeze, Trump releases $5B in school funds
The US had frozen $6.8B in federal school funding, drawing lawsuits from Democratic-led states and opposition from Republican senators.
After months of freeze, Trump releases $5B in school funds
Trump's administration will release more than $5 billion in previously approved funding for K-12 school programmes. / Reuters
July 26, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration will release more than $5 billion in previously approved federal funding for K–12 education, following a weeks-long freeze that prompted bipartisan criticism and legal challenges.

"The White House Office of Management and Budget has completed its review ... and has directed the Department to release all formula funds," said Madi Biedermann, deputy assistant secretary for communications at the US Education Department.

She added that states would begin receiving the funds next week.

The department did not provide further details about the findings of the review.

A senior administration official said "guardrails" would be in place for the disbursement, without ellaborating.

Earlier in July, the Trump administration froze $6.8 billion in school funding, claiming it was being misused to subsidise what it called "a radical leftwing agenda."

The frozen money included funding for programmes serving migrant farm workers and their children, teacher recruitment and training, English proficiency, academic enrichment, and after-school and summer learning.

Last week, $1.3 billion of the total was released.

Recommended

With the latest announcement, the majority of the withheld money will now be disbursed.

Swift backlash

A coalition of mostly Democratic-led states filed lawsuits to challenge the move, while 10 Republican senators sent a letter urging the Trump administration to reverse its decision.

Republican lawmakers welcomed the decision to release the funds, while Democratic lawmakers said the freeze was unnecessary and disruptive.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said she was satisfied with the outcome of the review and did not anticipate any future freezes.

The Trump administration has previously threatened to withhold federal education funds over a range of issues, including climate education, transgender policies, pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s war on Gaza, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

RelatedTRT Global - Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks