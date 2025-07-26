President Donald Trump's administration will release more than $5 billion in previously approved federal funding for K–12 education, following a weeks-long freeze that prompted bipartisan criticism and legal challenges.

"The White House Office of Management and Budget has completed its review ... and has directed the Department to release all formula funds," said Madi Biedermann, deputy assistant secretary for communications at the US Education Department.

She added that states would begin receiving the funds next week.

The department did not provide further details about the findings of the review.

A senior administration official said "guardrails" would be in place for the disbursement, without ellaborating.

Earlier in July, the Trump administration froze $6.8 billion in school funding, claiming it was being misused to subsidise what it called "a radical leftwing agenda."

The frozen money included funding for programmes serving migrant farm workers and their children, teacher recruitment and training, English proficiency, academic enrichment, and after-school and summer learning.

Last week, $1.3 billion of the total was released.