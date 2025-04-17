In a significant stride toward strengthening its maritime sovereignty and sustainable development, Türkiye has published its first academic study on Marine Spatial Planning (MSP), a strategic framework aimed at optimising the use of the country’s surrounding seas for environmental, economic, and national security purposes.

The study was led by the Ankara University National Center for the Sea and Maritime Law (DEHUKAM) and includes the launch of a new online platform, featuring an interactive MSP map. The project marks a crucial step in Türkiye’s long-term commitment to its maritime doctrine, popularly known as the Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan).

Mapping out the seas: Türkiye’s strategic marine plan

The DEHUKAM-developed MSP map visualises how areas beyond Türkiye’s territorial waters in the Aegean, Mediterranean, and Black Seas are designated for various uses—ranging from economic activities and scientific research to military operations. Though the map is an academic product and does not represent official state policy, it aims to inform public understanding, facilitate planning, and encourage institutional coordination.

According to DEHUKAM, the MSP study is part of broader national efforts to preserve maritime rights, manage future marine activities in line with environmental and economic priorities, and align to a degree with international practices, including some aspects of EU legislation—though Türkiye remains outside the EU framework.

A master plan for the seas

As part of the MSP process, a high-level “Inter-Institutional Coordination Committee” is set to be established under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This body will oversee implementation and ensure alignment across relevant ministries and institutions.

The MSP acts as a comprehensive "master plan" for Türkiye’s maritime zones, guiding policies and activities across sectors such as energy, fisheries, shipping, conservation, and tourism.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is also reported to be conducting similar preparatory studies to establish its own marine spatial plan, potentially paving the way for regional cooperation on maritime governance.

Sustainable seas and the blue economy

DEHUKAM emphasised that seas are not only rich in natural resources but are also vital for economic growth, food security, and ecosystem health. Effective marine spatial planning, therefore, is essential for ensuring the sustainable and multi-stakeholder governance of maritime zones.