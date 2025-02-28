Palestinians have performed the first Tarawih prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in the war-devastated Gaza, amid the ruins of mosques across the enclave.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, Palestinians laid out carpets and mats next to the ruins of destroyed mosques to perform Tarawih on Friday.

The special night prayers performed during the Muslim holy month were also held in the Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza.

The minaret of the 1,400-year-old mosque was destroyed, and parts of the structure were severely damaged by the Israeli army in its genocidal war.

"Today, we witness the first Tarawih prayers among the ruins of mosques. Next to the rubble, we perform our great rituals, praying to God to accept our deeds," Bilal Al Lahham, an imam, or faith leader, in Gaza City, told Anadolu.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in Gaza said last week that out of 1,244 mosques across Gaza, 1,109 mosques were completely or severely damaged by the army.

Ramadan amid fragile ceasefire