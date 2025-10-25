Sirikit, the mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, died in Bangkok. She was 93.

She died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time (1421GMT) on Friday, according to the Thai Royal Household Bureau.

It added that a team of doctors that had been monitoring her health since September 7, 2019, found she had multiple illnesses and abnormalities across several systems that required ongoing medical care.

Physicians said Sirikit developed a bloodstream infection on October 17, and despite treatment, her condition gradually worsened.