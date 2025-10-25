ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Thailand's former queen Sirikit dead at 93
Sirikit, the mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time on Friday after developing a bloodstream infection.
Thailand's former queen Sirikit dead at 93
Sirikit's birthday is observed as Mother's Day in Thailand and marked as a national holiday. / AP Archive
October 25, 2025

Sirikit, the mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, died in Bangkok. She was 93.

She died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time (1421GMT) on Friday, according to the Thai Royal Household Bureau.

It added that a team of doctors that had been monitoring her health since September 7, 2019, found she had multiple illnesses and abnormalities across several systems that required ongoing medical care.

Physicians said Sirikit developed a bloodstream infection on October 17, and despite treatment, her condition gradually worsened.

RECOMMENDED

Sirikit was married for more than six decades to Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

King Vajiralongkorn has declared a one-year mourning period for the royal family and Royal Court officials, starting from the date of Sirikit's death.

Sirikit's birthday is observed as Mother's Day in Thailand and marked as a national holiday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders