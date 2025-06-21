Member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are meeting in Istanbul on Saturday as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates.

The Arab League extraordinary council of ministers will also convene in Istanbul ahead of the summit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is attending both meetings, where Israel’s attacks on Iran are a key focus.

The 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session is held under the theme “The OIC in a Transforming World.”

More than 40 foreign ministers from OIC’s 57 member states are expected, with participation reaching around 1,000 attendees.

The high turnout marks a record for the organisation, reflecting the urgency of the current regional situation.

President Erdogan to participate in summit