Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest at his family compound in the town of Daura, Katsina state, as thousands gathered for public prayers and military honours.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London clinic.

His remains were flown back to Nigeria under heavy security, with a final private burial ceremony held in his hometown, less than 20 kilometres from the Niger border.

A military band played a ceremonial farewell as Buhari’s body, draped in the Nigerian flag, was carried into the compound.

Later, the flag was removed, and he was buried in a white shroud according to Islamic rites.