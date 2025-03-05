Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories has always been the problem, not Hamas, the head of the Government Information Office in Gaza said in response to a call by US President Donald Trump for the group to immediately release all Israeli hostages.

"Our people or the resistance in Gaza have never been the problem. The problem has always been the occupation (Israel)," Salama Maroof said in a statement on X on Thursday.

He went on to criticise Trump's remarks, arguing that such statements "give absolute support and encouragement to the war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, allowing him the power and capability to continue committing crimes against 2.4 million people."

"What is happening today in the (occupied) West Bank and Jerusalem is the best evidence of this," he added.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza, threatening severe consequences if it did not comply.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump further warned the people of Gaza, linking their future to the fate of the hostages.

"A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision."