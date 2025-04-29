Sudan accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday of executing more than 31 unarmed civilians west of the capital Khartoum.

“Once again, the RSF militia confirms its criminal and terrorist nature, waging a proxy war on behalf of its regional sponsor against the Sudanese people and their national state,” Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This latest terrorist crime, which has shocked the human conscience, involved the cold-blooded execution of more than 31 unarmed civilians on Sunday in Omdurman,” it added.

On Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that RSF forces killed 31 people, including children, in the Al-Salha neighborhood of Omdurman. Activists shared videos on social media showing individuals in RSF uniforms shooting at a group of people.

However, the RSF denied responsibility in a statement Sunday, claiming that the armed individuals seen in videos executing civilians were not affiliated with its ranks. For weeks, various parts of Omdurman have witnessed clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF militants as the group defends its last strongholds in Khartoum state.



Separately, violent clashes broke out between the army and the RSF in the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, according to a military statement. Meanwhile, the Al Fasher Resistance Coordination Committee, a grassroots civilian group, said that “heavy and ongoing fighting involving heavy and light weapons is taking place today across the city.”