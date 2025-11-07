Türkiye is working to develop and launch a digital version of the local currency, the lira, as efforts to create its legal framework have gained momentum, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The Digital Turkish Lira project, led by the country’s Central Bank, is entering a new phase next year. The bank will have completed simulations of the digital currency as part of its impact analysis.

The Central Bank will determine the technical requirements for the exchange of securities with the digital lira and draw up regulations. Proof of concept analyses will be done on the use of the digital currency in tokenised securities exchanges.

In September, the Central Bank made a call for the digital Turkish lira ecosystem participation project. The bank said the digital currency will be a key part of the country’s fintech ecosystem, and work is underway to create the infrastructure for innovative uses of the digital currency.