US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed on terms for a new 60-day ceasefire with Hamas and that Washington would work with both sides during that time to try to end more than 20 months of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Neither side has officially accepted the proposal announced by Trump, who has warned Hamas that if the group does not buy into the offer, its prospects will get worse.

It is not clear what conditions Israel has agreed to.

The efforts to reach a truce are unfolding in the wake of Israeli and American strikes in Iran and a subsequent truce, and just days before Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

What is the ceasefire proposal?

Rather than being completely new, the potential ceasefire deal seems to be a somewhat modified version of a framework proposed earlier this year by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Trump said on Tuesday in a social media post that Qatar and Egypt have been working on the details and would deliver a final proposal to Hamas.

An Egyptian official involved in the ceasefire talks told The Associated Press that the proposal calls for Hamas to release 10 more hostages during the two-month period — eight on the first day and two on the final day.

During that period, Israel would withdraw troops from some parts of Gaza and allow desperately needed aid into the territory.

The Egyptian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a sticking point over how aid would be distributed had been resolved with Israel.

He said both sides have agreed that the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent would lead aid operations and that the Israel-US-backed, controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation would also continue to operate.

Israel has said Hamas cannot run Gaza, and the Egyptian official said the proposal would instead put Gaza under a group of Palestinians without political affiliations known as the Community Support Committee once a ceasefire is reached.

Israel’s response

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the country was serious about reaching a deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages held there to Israel.

Saar said, "We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. We said yes to (US) special envoy (Steve) Witkoff’s proposals."

"There are some positive signs. I don’t want to say more than that right now. But our goal is to begin proximity talks as soon as possible."

Saar also said Hamas is responsible for both starting and continuing the war.

“Pressure must be applied to Hamas. The international community must now back the American initiatives. It must shatter any illusions that Hamas may have," he said.

Netanyahu’s threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, reiterated his hardline position on Wednesday, vowing that “there will be no Hamas” following the 60-day ceasefire plan. "There will not be a Hamas. There will not be a Hamastan. We're not going back to that. It's over," Netanyahu said.

Israeli leaders believe the deal would include a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a surge in humanitarian aid to the territory.