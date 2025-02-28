WAR ON GAZA
Israel wants to extend 1st phase of Gaza truce by six weeks; Hamas pushes for immediate 2nd phase
As the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal concludes on Saturday evening, Hamas urges the global community to pressure Israel to fulfil its obligations and enter the second phase "without hesitation or stalling."
Palestinians struggle to survive amid rubble and makeshift shelters in Gaza. / AA
February 28, 2025

An Israeli delegation in Cairo aims to negotiate to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources have said.

Hamas opposes the extension and insists on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources said on Friday.

The second phase is meant to include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.

The first phase of the ceasefire is set to end on Saturday, and the warring parties have yet to clarify what will happen if no agreement is reached by then.

Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks, with US support.

On the other hand, Hamas reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to implementing all terms of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"As the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement comes to an end, Hamas reaffirms its full commitment to implementing all terms of the deal in all its stages," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

Hamas also called on the international community to push Israel to uphold its obligations under the agreement and to enter the second phase "without hesitation or stalling."


