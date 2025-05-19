The trial of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on charges of planning a coup d'etat opens Monday as the nation's Supreme Court hears from key witnesses, with the politician potentially facing decades in prison.

More than 80 people -- including high-ranking military officers, former government ministers and police and intelligence officials -- are to testify in a preliminary trial phase expected to last at least two weeks.

Bolsonaro could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of plotting to remain in office after rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had narrowly defeated him in October 2022 elections.

Prosecutors say he led a "criminal organisation" planning to declare a state of emergency so new elections could be held.

He also stands accused of being aware of a plot to assassinate Lula, his vice president Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes -- a Bolsonaro foe and one of the judges hearing the current case.

Bolsonaro has always denied any role in a coup attempt, blaming the charges on "political persecution."

Last week he told the Uol site that prosecutors were fabricating a "telenovela scenario," a reference to the melodramatic TV soap operas popular in Latin America.

'Death penalty'

The former army captain will be tried along with seven former aides accused of key roles in the alleged plot.

They include four former ministers, one former navy commander and the head of intelligence services during Bolsonaro's 2019-2022 presidency.