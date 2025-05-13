At least 57 children in Gaza have died from the effects of malnutrition since the start of the aid blockade on March 2, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied West Bank and Gaza, described the situation as "one of the world's worst hunger crises," driven by the "deliberate obstruction" of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies.

The latest analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) showed the entire population of Gaza - some 2.1 million people - is at "critical risk of famine," after 19 months of Israeli war, displacement, and aid restrictions.

From April 1 to May 10, 93 percent of the population, 1.95 million Palestinians in Gaza, was classified in IPC Phase 3 or above, meaning "crisis or worse." This includes 244,000 people in Phase 5 (catastrophe), and 925,000 in Phase 4 (emergency).

"If the situation persists, nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished over the next eleven months," Peeperkorn said, adding that nearly 17,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are also at risk.

He stressed that people in Gaza are trapped in a "dangerous cycle" where malnutrition weakens immune systems, diseases spread rapidly due to lack of clean water and sanitation, and access to health care is virtually nonexistent. Vaccine coverage has plummeted, and child protection risks are rising.

"Without enough nutritious food, clean water, and access to health care, an entire generation will be permanently affected," he warned, citing stunted growth, impaired brain development, and chronic health issues.

The representative said it is struggling to maintain support for 19 malnutrition treatment centres due to dwindling supplies. Current stocks inside Gaza can treat just 500 children - "a fraction of the urgent need."

Peeperkorn reiterated calls for an immediate end to the aid blockade, the protection of health care, the release of all hostages, and a ceasefire leading to lasting peace.

