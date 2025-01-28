UN Condemns Israel's Ban on Palestinian Refugee Agency Amid Ongoing Crisis

The United Nations humanitarian office has raised serious concerns over Israel's recently announced ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The restrictions necessitate that the UN agency vacate all its positions in occupied East Jerusalem and terminate its operations by January 30. This impending ban threatens to sever crucial communication between UNRWA, the major provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, and Israel, further exacerbating an already critical humanitarian situation.

UN's Strong Stance Against Ban

During a press briefing in Geneva, UN humanitarian spokesperson Jens Laerke expressed dismay over the Israeli government’s decision, emphasizing that it lacks logical reasoning. His comments came in response to a question posed by Anadolu Agency, where he reiterated the UN's longstanding stance against such measures.

Laerke noted, “As we have said since this was first discussed in the political realm of this conflict, this does not make any sense.” He highlighted the UN’s prior advocacy for the reconsideration of these provisions, reinforcing disbelief regarding their justification. The UN firmly supports UNRWA, standing behind its Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, amid growing unease about the ramifications of the ban on humanitarian operations.

Support for UNRWA Amidst Growing Challenges

Recognizing UNRWA as the “backbone” of humanitarian efforts in the region, Laerke elaborated on the agency’s vital role and capacity. He underscored that thousands of staff members continue to provide essential services including logistics, health, and education, even amid the turmoil of ongoing conflict for over 15 months.

Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General, previously articulated the agency's commitment to delivering aid wherever feasible, despite the significant risks involved due to the no-contact policy with Israel. Laerke echoed these sentiments, asserting, “We stand fully behind UNRWA and what they are doing, and Mr. Lazzarini's messaging about our continued efforts.”

Critical Aid Disruptions and Wider Implications