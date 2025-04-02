Students at Columbia University in New York, US, have chained themselves to the entrance gate of the school campus to demand the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained for leading demonstrations in support of Palestine last Spring.

A group of students, mostly of Jewish origin, organised a demonstration to protest the detention of Khalil on Wednesday.

Four students chained themselves to the bars at the main entrance gate of the university campus on Amsterdam Street and chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "Mahmoud Khalil, release him immediately."

The students, who were seen hanging a Palestinian flag on the gate of the school, were supported by their friends inside and outside the school with slogans and banners with the same content.

The police intervened in the chain protest, which lasted for more than an hour, and cut the chains with a chainsaw and took the students out of the school. It was observed that the police did not detain anyone.

Crackdown