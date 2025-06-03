BIZTECH
1 min read
Car dealers in China risk closure due to automaker inventory glut
Chinese car dealers report being overwhelmed with unsold stock from automakers, raising fears of widespread closures in the automotive retail sector.
Car dealers in China risk closure due to automaker inventory glut
Aggressive price wars are pushing dealerships into financial hardship. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

Chinese auto dealers on Tuesday called on automakers to stop offloading too many cars on dealerships, as intense price wars are pressuring their cash flow, driving down their profitability and forcing some to shut.

The proposal came on the heels of an official call over the weekend for the auto industry to halt bruising price wars.

Conditions facing car dealers have become "even more severe" amid a new round of hefty discounting since the second quarter, according to a statement from the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce.

Automakers should set reasonable annual production and sales targets and should not transfer inventory to dealers and force them to stockpile cars, the chamber proposed on Tuesday.

Recommended

The cycle of payments to dealers should be shortened and dealers "shall not be coerced to withdraw from the network and close their stores in the name of optimising network channels," it said.

A large dealer of BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle maker, in the eastern province of Shandong went out of business, with at least 20 of its stores found to be deserted or shut, local media reported last week.

RelatedTRT Global - BYD's revenue surpasses $100B, overtaking Tesla

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom