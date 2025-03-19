Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Donald Trump to hear details about the United States leader's call with Russia's Vladimir Putin for a lasting ceasefire to end the grinding three-year conflict.

Kiev said Zelenskyy was being briefed about Tuesday's 90-minute call between Trump and Putin that saw the Kremlin leader agree to a limited 30-day halt on strikes against Ukraine's power grid.

Despite both Ukraine and Russia saying they backed a temporary truce, each accused the other of failing to adhere to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy warned before his call with Trump against making "any concessions" to Russia after Putin, in his call to Trump, demanded an end to Western military aid to Ukraine during any ceasefire.

Putin told Trump that for a full ceasefire to work, Ukraine must not be allowed to rearm and must halt mandatory mobilisation.

Kiev countered that it would be left vulnerable to further Russian attacks. It wants the United States to oversee a ceasefire against energy infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners, Moscow said Wednesday, which was planned "as a goodwill gesture."