Zelenskyy calls Trump to discuss Putin's ceasefire proposal
The White House has said President Donald Trump raised the possibility of the United States taking ownership of Ukrainian power plants.
Kiev said Zelenskyy was being briefed about Tuesday's 90-minute call between Trump and Putin that saw the Kremlin leader agree to a limited 30-day halt on strikes against Ukraine's power grid. / AP
March 19, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Donald Trump to hear details about the United States leader's call with Russia's Vladimir Putin for a lasting ceasefire to end the grinding three-year conflict.

Despite both Ukraine and Russia saying they backed a temporary truce, each accused the other of failing to adhere to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy warned before his call with Trump against making "any concessions" to Russia after Putin, in his call to Trump, demanded an end to Western military aid to Ukraine during any ceasefire.

Putin told Trump that for a full ceasefire to work, Ukraine must not be allowed to rearm and must halt mandatory mobilisation.

Kiev countered that it would be left vulnerable to further Russian attacks. It wants the United States to oversee a ceasefire against energy infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners, Moscow said Wednesday, which was planned "as a goodwill gesture."

'Good and productive'

Trump hailed the call with Putin as "good and productive."

The Kremlin statement after the talks referred to "energy infrastructure."

Trump's interpretation is the broader "energy and infrastructure," which would include all civil infrastructure and not just energy-specific sites like power stations, transformers, and oil installations.

President Donald Trump raised the possibility of the United States taking ownership of Ukrainian power plants, the White House said, as efforts to end the war with Russia proceed.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," Karoline Leavitt told a briefing a day after Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump also pledged to help Ukraine get more air defence equipment from Europe as Kiev's forces battle Russia, the White House added.

SOURCE:AFP
By Murat Sofuoglu
