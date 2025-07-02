Ukraine has called for the uninterrupted delivery of US military aid after Washington paused shipments of some air defence missiles and munitions, citing depleted American stockpiles.

The move on Wednesday drew immediate reactions from both Kiev and Moscow, with the Kremlin hailing the decision as a step toward ending the war.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stressed the “critical importance” of receiving previously approved US military aid, warning that delays could hinder its ability to protect civilians and frontline positions.

Russia, meanwhile, welcomed the reports of halted shipments.

“The fewer weapons are delivered, the sooner the conflict in Ukraine will end,” the Kremlin said, repeating its longstanding position that Western military support prolongs hostilities.

US shifts priorities