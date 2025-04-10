The United States has warned against an Iranian misstep after a senior aide to the country's supreme leader threatened to expel UN nuclear inspectors ahead of weekend talks with the US officials.

"The threat of that kind of action, of course, is inconsistent with Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear programme," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters on Thursday.

"Also, expelling IAEA inspectors from Iran would be an escalation and a miscalculation on Iran's part."

Earlier, a senior Iranian official warned that Iran may expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and suspend cooperation with the agency if "external threats" persisted.

On X, Ali Shamkhani said the continuation of "external threats and the possibility of a military attack on Iran" could lead to the "expulsion of IAEA inspectors and the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA".

Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and former head of the country's top security agency, also warned that transferring enriched materials to "secure and undisclosed locations within Iran" may be considered.

His remarks come amid a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and the US over Iran's nuclear programme, with US President Donald Trump threatening a military strike on Tehran.

Nuclear talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the US will hold direct talks with Iran this weekend to discuss Iran's nuclear programme.