The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has issued a safety advisory for international journalists planning to travel to or from the US, warning of potential entry restrictions, device searches and prolonged questioning under anticipated changes to US immigration policy.

The advisory follows reports by several US media outlets that the Trump administration is considering a draft proposal for a new travel ban affecting more than 40 countries, including Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Syria and several African nations.

Journalists, particularly those with links to countries named in the ban or reporting on sensitive topics, should "anticipate potential restrictions or questioning", the CPJ said.

The organisation stressed that foreign media professionals are not exempt from border scrutiny and advised them to prepare for heightened enforcement by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Risks outlined include invasive questioning about political affiliations, confiscation or search of electronic devices, including passwords and social media details, and potential denial of entry for non-citizen journalists.