TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire ahead of key OIC meeting
Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud address efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, as the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting is to be held in Istanbul on June 21–22.
Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire ahead of key OIC meeting
The phone call between the two top diplomats comes amid intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
June 11, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The conversation on Wednesday comes amid intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza, which resumed on March 18 following the collapse of a temporary truce and prisoner exchange deal earlier this year. Since then, at least 4,821 Palestinians have been killed and over 15,500 injured, according to health authorities in Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts

The two top diplomats also reviewed preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements centered on Palestine—chief among them, the 51st session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, which Türkiye is set to host in Istanbul on June 21–22.

The renewed push for a cease-fire comes as Israel faces growing international legal scrutiny.

Recommended

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Separately, the International Court of Justice is reviewing a high-profile genocide case brought against Israel for its conduct during the Gaza aggression, further heightening diplomatic pressure on Tel Aviv.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh