COVID-19 resurgence in India leaves 44 dead this year
Health officials say current infections are mild. Kerala remains the worst-hit state.
India was one of the worst hit countries when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic / AP
June 4, 2025

India recorded 4,300 new active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the subvariants of the Omicron variant continue to spread, according to the government’s COVID-19 tracking website.

The southern Indian state of Kerala has been worst hit, with 1,373 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the tracking website. Maharashtra, home to the country's financial centre, Mumbai, followed with 510 active cases.

The disease had caused seven deaths across the country in the preceding 24 hours, taking the total of this year to 44 deaths.

Other states such as Maharashtra and the capital, Delhi, are also witnessing a notable rise in infections.

Despite the uptick, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s top medical body, said last week that the current wave is largely driven by Omicron sub-variants and that infections remain “generally mild.”

The ICMR said there was no immediate cause for concern, suggesting that the situation remains under control.

Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav also reassured the public last week, stating that the government is fully prepared to handle any potential developments.

In Delhi, health authorities issued advisories last month instructing hospitals to review their preparedness levels.

According to Worldometer, India has recorded more than 45 million COVID-19 cases and 533,570 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
