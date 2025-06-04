India recorded 4,300 new active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the subvariants of the Omicron variant continue to spread, according to the government’s COVID-19 tracking website.

The southern Indian state of Kerala has been worst hit, with 1,373 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the tracking website. Maharashtra, home to the country's financial centre, Mumbai, followed with 510 active cases.

The disease had caused seven deaths across the country in the preceding 24 hours, taking the total of this year to 44 deaths.

Other states such as Maharashtra and the capital, Delhi, are also witnessing a notable rise in infections.

Despite the uptick, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s top medical body, said last week that the current wave is largely driven by Omicron sub-variants and that infections remain “generally mild.”