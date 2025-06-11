More than 2,700 Palestinian children have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition in Gaza amid a crippling Israeli siege on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“The crisis has reached unprecedented levels of despair as people continue to go hungry across Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Over 2,700 children under five diagnosed with acute malnutrition in late May,” it added.

The UN agency said that only one medical centre remained partially operating in northern Gaza amid severe shortages of fuel stocks.

“Humanitarian access must be urgently restored,” UNRWA said.