Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to eliminating terrorism both within its borders and beyond, vowing that operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised.

His remarks came during an iftar program organised for the families and relatives of martyrs on Saturday amid the government’s long-standing terror-free Türkiye initiative, which previously led to jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan calling on the terrorist organisation to lay down its arms.

Speaking on the fight against terrorism and national security, Erdogan emphasised that every step taken by the Turkish government is for the country’s future.

"Every action we take is for the future of Türkiye and the Turkish nation," he said.

Uncompromising stance on security

Erdogan warned that while Türkiye remains open to diplomatic and peaceful solutions, it will not hesitate to use force when necessary.

"If the hand we extend is ignored or bitten, we always keep our iron fist ready," he asserted.

He highlighted Türkiye’s growing strength in counterterrorism, positioning it as a global leader in combating terrorist threats.

"Türkiye is not only the most powerful, capable, and determined country in our region in the fight against terrorism, both at home and abroad, but also one of the strongest in the world."