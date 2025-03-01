TÜRKİYE
Türkiye will eradicate terrorism, ensure a strong future — Erdogan
The Turkish president warns that Türkiye would restart military operations against the PKK terrorist organisation if the group's disarmament process is hindered or its commitments are not upheld.
March 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to eliminating terrorism both within its borders and beyond, vowing that operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised.

His remarks came during an iftar program organised for the families and relatives of martyrs on Saturday amid the government’s long-standing terror-free Türkiye initiative, which previously led to jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan calling on the terrorist organisation to lay down its arms.

Speaking on the fight against terrorism and national security, Erdogan emphasised that every step taken by the Turkish government is for the country’s future.

"Every action we take is for the future of Türkiye and the Turkish nation," he said.

Uncompromising stance on security

Erdogan warned that while Türkiye remains open to diplomatic and peaceful solutions, it will not hesitate to use force when necessary.

"If the hand we extend is ignored or bitten, we always keep our iron fist ready," he asserted.

He highlighted Türkiye’s growing strength in counterterrorism, positioning it as a global leader in combating terrorist threats.

"Türkiye is not only the most powerful, capable, and determined country in our region in the fight against terrorism, both at home and abroad, but also one of the strongest in the world."

Ongoing operations to continue until final victory

The president made it clear that Türkiye’s security operations will persist until terrorism is completely eradicated.

"Our ongoing operations will continue if necessary, leaving no stone unturned and no terrorist standing, until we eliminate the last one."

Erdogan also spoke about Türkiye’s vision for a peaceful and secure nation, emphasizing that while the country cherishes peace, it will never compromise its core values.

"As much as we love living in peace and tranquility, we are equally uncompromising when it comes to protecting our sacred values, our faith, our homeland, and our state," he said.

A new era for Türkiye

Looking ahead, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s ambition to reshape its future by securing its borders and eliminating external threats.

"By dismantling terrorist structures beyond our borders, we aim to make the 'Century of Türkiye' a new era of democracy and unity," he said.

His remarks signal a continued firm approach against terrorist organisations, reinforcing Türkiye’s strategic goal of securing its borders, maintaining stability, and fostering a stronger, more unified nation.

