Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Serbia on Monday, according to diplomatic sources as he is expected to be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and hold bilateral talks with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric.

Fidan had previously met Djuric during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Serbia on 10–11 October 2024.

Most recently, Foreign Minister Djuric attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held on 11–13 April 2025.

Regional peace, stability

During his meetings in Belgrade, Fidan is expected to observe the pace of multi-dimensional cooperation between Türkiye and Serbia.

He will also emphasise Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans, as well as the role of enhanced cooperation with Serbia in that context.

Fidan is also expected to note the importance of approaching developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina with restraint and open dialogue and to stress the need to strengthen regional solidarity and cooperation in the face of shared challenges.

Serbia remains one of Türkiye’s key partners in the Balkans as high-level bilateral engagements continue to support the growth of ties.