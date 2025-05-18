TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's top diplomat set to visit Serbia for high-level talks
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Marko Djuric as Türkiye and Serbia continue strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.
Fidan had previously met Djuric during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Serbia on 10–11 October 2024. / TRT World
May 18, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Serbia on Monday, according to diplomatic sources as he is expected to be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and hold bilateral talks with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric.

Fidan had previously met Djuric during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Serbia on 10–11 October 2024.

Most recently, Foreign Minister Djuric attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held on 11–13 April 2025.

Regional peace, stability

During his meetings in Belgrade, Fidan is expected to observe the pace of multi-dimensional cooperation between Türkiye and Serbia.

He will also emphasise Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans, as well as the role of enhanced cooperation with Serbia in that context.

Fidan is also expected to note the importance of approaching developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina with restraint and open dialogue and to stress the need to strengthen regional solidarity and cooperation in the face of shared challenges.

Serbia remains one of Türkiye’s key partners in the Balkans as high-level bilateral engagements continue to support the growth of ties.

During President Erdogan’s 2024 visit, the two leaders co-chaired the fourth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council.

Bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Serbia increased by 35 percent in 2024, reaching $3 billion.

Under the target set by the two presidents, both countries aim to raise this figure to $5 billion.

Over the past 12 years, Turkish direct investments in Serbia have surged from $1 million to $405 million.

Today, Turkish companies provide employment for approximately 10,000 people across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
