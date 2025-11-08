US
UPS, FedEx temporarily ground aircraft fleets after deadly Kentucky crash
Both delivery companies acted proactively following recommendations from aircraft manufacturers.
Smoke rises from the wreckage of a UPS MD-11 cargo jet after it crashed shortly after departing Kentucky. / Reuters
November 8, 2025

UPS said that it had grounded its fleet of MD-11 cargo planes, after one of them was involved in a deadly crash in Kentucky this week.

A McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, bound for Hawaii, crashed Tuesday, shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

It exploded into flames as it ploughed into businesses adjacent to the airport, killing at least 14 people. A three-person crew was aboard.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet," UPS said on Friday.

"The grounding is effective immediately. We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer," the courier added.

The company said it had contingency plans in place "to ensure we can continue to deliver (a) reliable service."

Delivery giant FedEx has also grounded its fleet of MD-11s while it conducts a safety review, according to US media reports.

Around nine percent of UPS's fleet are MD-11s, according to the company.

SOURCE:AFP
