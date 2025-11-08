UPS said that it had grounded its fleet of MD-11 cargo planes, after one of them was involved in a deadly crash in Kentucky this week.

A McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, bound for Hawaii, crashed Tuesday, shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

It exploded into flames as it ploughed into businesses adjacent to the airport, killing at least 14 people. A three-person crew was aboard.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet," UPS said on Friday.

"The grounding is effective immediately. We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer," the courier added.