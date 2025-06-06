US
US Supreme Court allows DOGE to access broad Social Security data
The court's three liberal justices dissented from the unsigned order, which didn't give a reason for siding with DOGE.
June 6, 2025

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access Social Security systems containing personal data on millions of Americans.

The justices sided with the Trump administration on Friday in its first Supreme Court appeal involving DOGE, the team once led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The high court halted an order from a judge in Maryland restricting the team's access to the Social Security Administration under federal privacy laws.

The court's brief, unsigned order did not provide a rationale for siding with DOGE. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. Its three liberal justices dissented from the order.

DOGE swept through federal agencies as part of the Republican president's effort to eliminate federal jobs, downsize and reshape the US government and root out what they see as wasteful spending. Musk formally ended his government work on May 30.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
