Members of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) have overwhelmingly approved a coalition agreement with the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), paving the way for a new government.

A total of 84.6% of SPD members voted in favor of the coalition deal in an online ballot that concluded last night, public broadcaster ARD reported Wednesday, citing party sources.

The vote had a 56% participation rate, well above the required 20% minimum threshold, making the outcome binding for the party leadership.

SPD Secretary General Matthias Miersch will hold a press conference later today to announce the official results.

Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) approved the coalition agreement Monday at a special party conference in Berlin.

The CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), endorsed the deal earlier this month.