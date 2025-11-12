The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a formal legal complaint with the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus demanding the arrest of Israeli soldier Sharon Dawit, a sergeant in the 424th Infantry Battalion "Shaked/Almond" of the Givati Brigade, over his alleged involvement in torture, war crimes and genocide during Israel’s carnage in Gaza.

The complaint, submitted by human rights lawyer Nikoletta Charalambidou on behalf of HRF, is based on an HRF investigative report documenting Dawit’s participation in the humiliation and abuse of Palestinian detainees, including a verified image showing him posing over a naked, blindfolded and handcuffed man.

According to HRF, Dawit served with the Givati Brigade between December 2023 and September 2024, during which he allegedly participated in operations involving torture, forced displacement and destruction of civilian property.

One key piece of evidence is a photo Dawit posted on Instagram on January 2, 2024 showing him armed and seated as a detainee kneels before him.