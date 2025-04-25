US President Donald Trump has said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week that he has to be "good" to the "suffering" residents of the besieged Gaza.

Asked on Friday if he raised the issue of humanitarian aid deliveries, which Israel has blocked for over seven weeks, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he told Netanyahu during a Tuesday phone call that "you've got to be good to Gaza."

"Those people are suffering. We got to be good to Gaza. We're going to take care of that," he said. "There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine, and we're taking care of it."

Asked whether his administration is pushing the Israelis to allow deliveries of food and medicine, Trump said: "We are."

Earlier on Friday, the World Food Program (WFP) announced it has "depleted all food stocks" for families in Gaza as border crossings have remained shut by Israel since March 2. It further warned that its kitchens, a vital lifeline providing only half the population with 25 percent of daily food needs, are expected to fully run out of supplies within days.

The UN agency noted that all 25 bakeries it supported closed on March 31 after running out of wheat flour and cooking fuel. Food parcels distributed to families were exhausted in the same week. The WFP warned of a "severe lack of safe water and fuel for cooking – forcing people to scavenge for items to burn to cook a meal."

Gaza has faced the longest closure of its main border crossings in history, with no humanitarian or commercial supplies entering for more than seven weeks.