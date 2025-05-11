At least 62 people were confirmed dead and 50 remain missing after severe floods swept through villages along Lake Tanganyika in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern South Kivu province, officials said Saturday.

The deluge struck around 5 am local time (0300GMT) on Friday, when surging waters engulfed the village of Kasaba in the Ngandja sector, witnesses reported.

Torrential rains triggered the flooding, washing away homes and cutting off communications.

Related TRT Global - DRC: Torrential rains kill dozens in Kinshasa



South Kivu provincial health minister Theophile Walulika Muzaliwa told Arab News by phone that search and rescue efforts were severely hindered.