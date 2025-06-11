Elon Musk, the world's richest person and Donald Trump's former advisor, has said he regrets some of his recent criticisms of the US president after the pair's public falling-out last week.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote on his social media platform X on Wednesday.

Musk's expression of regret came just days after Trump threatened the tech billionaire with "serious consequences" if he sought to punish Republicans who voted for a controversial spending bill.

Their blistering break-up — largely carried out on social media before a riveted public since Thursday last week — was ignited by Musk's harsh criticism of Trump's so-called "big, beautiful" spending bill, which is currently before Congress.

Some lawmakers who were against the bill had called on Musk, one of the Republican Party's biggest financial backers in last year's presidential election, to fund primary challenges against Republicans who voted for the legislation.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump, who also branded Musk "disrespectful," told NBC News on Saturday, without specifying what those consequences would be.

Trump also said he had "no" desire to repair his relationship with the South African-born Tesla and SpaceX chief, and that he has "no intention of speaking to him."

In his post on Wednesday, Musk did not specify which of his criticisms of Trump had gone "too far."

Related TRT Global - JD Vance says Musk made 'huge mistake' attacking Trump even as he deletes Epstein claim posts

‘Spending bill’ crisis

The former allies had seemed to have cut ties amicably about two weeks ago, with Trump giving Musk a glowing send-off as he left his cost-cutting role at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But their relationship cracked within days as Musk described the spending bill as an "abomination" that, if passed by Congress, could define Trump's second term in office.

Trump hit back at Musk's comments in an Oval Office diatribe, and from there the row detonated, leaving Washington stunned.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I was surprised," Trump told reporters.