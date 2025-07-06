The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization has concluded with setting new goals for regional cooperation.

Held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, the summit adopted a joint statement, praising Azerbaijan’s large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

It also mentioned “the Istanbul Declaration and the relevant resolution adopted at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the plight of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis forcibly and systematically expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia, and reaffirmed the inalienable right of these expelled Azerbaijanis for a peaceful, safe, and dignified return to their places of origin.”

The statement said that the ECO members agreed that economic sustainability and climate resilience should be placed at the centre of the future agenda, and that joint steps should be taken on issues such as increasing renewable energy capacity, climate-friendly agriculture, water management, and biodiversity conservation.

The ecological initiatives of female leaders from ECO, especially those of Azerbaijan’s first Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan, including the “Zero Waste” initiative, were highly commended.

The statement congratulated Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) and supported Türkiye's candidacy to host COP31 in 2026.

It also supported initiatives such as “ECO Investment,” the Council of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the creation of a unified information space, and strengthening the mandate of the ECO Trade and Development Bank.

The statement also noted that cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, space technologies, and information technology will be increased, and structures such as the ECO AI Center will be strengthened.