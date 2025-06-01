French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is facing backlash after referring to Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrating the club's UEFA Champions League victory as "barbarians."

The comments came after PSG shut out Italy's Inter Milan 5 - 0 in the Champions League final on Saturday, sparking widespread celebrations across France.

A total of 131 people were taken into custody nationwide following the match, according to a report by the Le Figaro newspaper, citing the Paris Police Department. Two vehicles were also set on fire, and a store was looted.

In Grenoble, three pedestrians were injured when a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a crowd, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Retailleau wrote on X that true fans enjoyed the match, but "some barbarians took to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement."

He said he instructed security forces to respond firmly to the incidents.

"It is intolerable that we cannot even celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing," he added.