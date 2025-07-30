Support among US adults for Israel’s genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza has dropped sharply, with only about one-third now approving of Israel’s military assault and about six in 10 disapproving — down from around half in October 2023, when Israel’s military invasion began — according to a new Gallup poll.

Disapproval of Israel’s annihilatory 21-month assault is higher among Democrats and young adults compared to Republicans and older US citizens.