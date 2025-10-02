Thousands of people demonstrated in several Latin American cities on Wednesday over the Israeli Navy’s interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of the enclave and deliver desperately needed aid.

Protests took place in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, among other locations.

In Bogota, a group of demonstrators gathered in front of the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI), which represents the country's private sector.

The location was chosen after the Global Movement to Gaza accused the organisation on its X account of having "direct ties to Israel's economic mission in Colombia." The association later issued a statement rejecting the accusation.

In Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, hundreds of people participated in a protest, according to local media reports. Demonstrators denounced what they called an "assault by the Israeli occupation forces" and demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza.

“We are here today to demand the freedom of our comrades and the flotilla, and to ensure that humanitarian aid and food reach Gaza,” said a protester.

Protests also took place in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo, where activists chanted for Palestinian freedom and held signs calling for the imprisonment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘Illegally intercepted in international waters’