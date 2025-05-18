WORLD
2 min read
Pro-West Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidential election
"Dan, who campaigned for an 'honest' Romania, gained more than 54 percent of the vote, while hard-right rival George Simion secured close to 46 percent, according to near-complete results.
Pro-West Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidential election
Dan, 55, told jubilant supporters gathered in a Bucharest park that Romania's "reconstruction" would begin on Monday, calling it "a moment of hope". / AP
May 18, 2025

Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, won a tense rerun of Romania's presidential election on Sunday ahead of nationalist George Simion, near complete results have indicated.

The vote was seen as crucial for the direction of the EU and NATO members bordering war-torn Ukraine.

The ballot came five months after Romania's constitutional court annulled an election over allegations of Russian interference and a massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

Dan, who campaigned for an "honest" Romania, gained more than 54 percent of the vote, while US President Donald Trump admirer Simion secured close to 46 percent, according to near complete results.

Turnout was close to 65 percent, compared to 53 percent for the May 4 first round, in which Simion was the leading candidate.

Dan, 55, told jubilant supporters gathered in a Bucharest park that Romania's "reconstruction" would begin on Monday, calling it "a moment of hope". 

Recommended

"In today's elections a community of Romanians who want a profound change in Romania won," Dan said.

Nationalist George Simion conceded defeat to Nicusor Dan.

"I would like to congratulate my opponent, Nicusor Dan. He has won the election, and this was the will of the Romanian people," said Simion, who earlier had declared victory despite exit polls showing Dan ahead.

RelatedTRT Global - Tense presidential face-off as Romania goes to vote

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks