Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that the country has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext," Tarar said in a post on social media platform X, early on Wednesday.

"Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region," he added.

"Indian self assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected," he added in the long post.

"Pakistan open-heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond."

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

This comes as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations rise as India has said there were Pakistani links to the attack that killed 26 men at a tourist spot in India-administered Kashmir last week.

Islamabad has called the incident as "false flag" and called for a neutral investigation.

Since the attack, the nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India putting the critical Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending Simla Agreement between both sides.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue and punish the attackers.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan. Each controls only part of it and have fought wars over the Himalayan region, where UN has adopted resolutions since 1947, calling for plebiscite.

India has deployed more than 500,000 troops in the region, where in recent weeks, Indian forces reportedly detained some 2,000 Kashmiris and also destroyed homes of suspected rebels, seen as collective punishment by locals, critics and rights groups.

On Monday, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters news agency that a military incursion by India was imminent.