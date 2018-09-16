Voting began across regime-controlled parts of Syria on Sunday for the war-ravaged country's first local elections since 2011, SANA news agency said.

Polling booths opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and are expected to stay open for 12 hours.

"Voting centres opened for citizens to cast their ballots to elect their representatives in the local administrative councils," SANA reported.

"More than 40,000 candidates are competing for 18,478 seats across all provinces," it said.

Syrian regime forces now control around two-thirds of the country after scoring a series of victories in recent months, including around Damascus and in the country's south.