What was until recently Ukraine's largest Orthodox jurisdiction, the affiliate of the Russian Orthodox Church has deep historic roots that extend far beyond Soviet history into imperial Russian times. But since the eve of Ukraine's independence (1991) its fortunes declined as it suffered three successive, major departures.

First: in the late 1980s, under Gorbachev's reforms the Ukrainian Catholic Church of western Ukraine regained its legal status. After over 40 years of repression and coercive unification with Russian Orthodoxy, some three million members decided to leave the Moscow Patriarchate and rejoin their ancestral, Byzantine Catholic jurisdiction. The Russian Orthodox Church has viewed this reunion of the "Uniates" with the Church of Rome as a kind of schism. In effect, it was a reiteration of that church's original parting of ways with Orthodoxy in the 16th century.

Second: in 1992, the Russian Orthodox Synod asked its representative in Ukraine, Metropolitan Filaret Denysenko, to resign after his bishops' council had unilaterally declared autocephaly. Filaret obeyed, but then thought it over and un-resigned. Moscow then appointed a separate head for its church in Ukraine – Metropolitan Volodymyr Sabodan. Filaret and his loyalists joined forces with the Ukrainian Autocephalous Church to form the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate). For the Church of Russia this too was a schism, but a far more costly one. Numbering approximately 10 million members today and growing, the Kiev Patriarchate has numerically surpassed its rival in Ukraine and is now the largest Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

And finally, in early 2014, as Russian forces maneuvered and rattled sabres along the Ukrainian border, bishops of the Russian Church in Ukraine pleaded with Putin, and likely with the Moscow Patriarchate too, not to allow an advance on Crimea and into Ukraine's eastern regions. As their voices went unheeded, in protest Russian parish after Russian parish throughout Ukraine either bolted to another Orthodox jurisdiction or ceased to commemorate Moscow Patriarch Kirill in their services. Although this latest subversion is numerically the smallest of the three, its long-term potential is far more devastating. Calling into question the Russian Orthodox Church's credibility and moral authority, this dissent was not about differences of perspective but went to the very core of Russian Orthodox identity.

Independence

Each of these three departures from Russian Orthodoxy in Ukraine had its own particular rationale: restitution, autocephaly, and political sovereignty. But for the central authority in Moscow they represented a single, horrifying pattern – a hemorrhagic exodus that only escalated from bad to worse. In various moments and for different reasons, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine were deciding that the only way to be true to themselves and their communities would be to cut ties with Moscow.

This confluence of religious emigrations over the last four decades has produced a creative tension on a tectonic scale, in which something had to give. It is an ecclesiastical super storm, or mega-schism, and raises the key question about the future shape of Orthodoxy in Ukraine.

Short of Russia's complete military takeover of Ukraine and its strong-arm imposition of repressive "religious harmony" as seen in Crimea and Donbas, the proactive religious dimension of the Russian-Ukrainian war has crystallised around the goal of unifying Ukraine's Orthodox churches under the banner of autocephaly. The long, hard path of wrenching religious independence from Moscow may be one way of resolving the untenable position of a church that was loyal to an aggressor state.

It is not at all surprising that an idea of autocephaly should have emerged inside the Russian-affiliated Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Many of its bishops, priests and parishioners are ethnic Ukrainians. Over the decades of political independence, regardless of nationalist convictions or lack thereof, they came to understand themselves as citizens of a sovereign state. Their aspiration toward church autonomy was a natural extension of that sense of identity. While details of internal church debates between the advocates and opponents of autocephaly will only be uncovered by future research, it is clear that, even after Filaret's departure in 1992, Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodoxy still retained a significant constituency of devoted autocephalists.

One may wonder why the Moscow Patriarchate never granted autocephaly to its Ukrainian branch. In the present circumstances, such a move could have killed two birds with one stone: creating sufficient distance to neutralise anti-Russian sentiments, while maintaining normal relations with the patriarchate. In fact, the Ukrainian Church did receive a considerable degree of autonomy in self-governance as early as 1990, but that privilege fell just short of full recognition, in the absence of one magic word: autocephaly, recognising the right to elect one's own primate without external review. The crisis of Metropolitan Filaret's departure in 1992 no doubt hardened his opponents in support of a centralised church, both in Moscow and in Kiev. And the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014 effectively eliminated any prospect of benevolent decentralization.

Yet beyond its catastrophic polarisation of citizens, families and societies, the war also opened up opportunities for unification. For Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, their quest for autocephaly is bound up with the pursuit of church unity in Ukraine in support of the broader, political consolidation that can achieve more enduring results than weapons ever will.