Marseille's customs brigade found a small female lioness inside a cage that weighed just "a few kilograms." Experts say she's 1 to 2 months old and has not been weened.
Lion cub found in French garage
This handout picture taken on October 25, 2018 by the French customs shows a lion cub rescued after being discovered hidden in a small cage in a garage in Marseille, southern France. The lion cub, a female aged between 1 and 2 months, which was allegedly abandonned by people who didn't know how to take care of it, has been taken to a wildlife rescue association. / AFP
October 26, 2018

French customs agents have discovered a lion cub in a car garage in the southern city of Marseille, they said on Friday, days after another was found in the Paris suburbs.

The tiny cub, weighing just a few kilos, was found on Wednesday inside a pet's travel cage in a garage to the city's north.

She is believed to be between one and two months old, Bruno Hamon, deputy chief of Marseille's customs office, told AFP.

A garage employee, who was temporarily detained by customs agents, said only that he had taken the cub from a Marseille building after its former owners said they were overwhelmed by the situation.

The animal was handed to the SPA animal protection charity who have passed her on to a specialist NGO which works to shelter wild animals, customs officials said in a statement.

The discovery came just a day after French police seized a six-week-old lion cub from an apartment in the Paris suburb of Valenton on Tuesday, arresting its owner, a 30-year-old man known to police.

The female cub was discovered in a child's bed and was in good health.

A source close to the investigation said the cub was likely stolen and that the suspect appeared to have intended to resell her.

Police had been alerted to the cubby videos circulating on social media, in which a man offered her for sale for about 10,000 euros ($11,470).

There have been a string of such cases around France in recent years, including a half-starved cub rescued from an apartment in Noisy-le-Sec, east of Paris, last year.

A small abandoned cub was also found in a cage in a field outside the Dutch city of Utrecht earlier this month.

SOURCE:AFP
