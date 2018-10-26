French customs agents have discovered a lion cub in a car garage in the southern city of Marseille, they said on Friday, days after another was found in the Paris suburbs.

The tiny cub, weighing just a few kilos, was found on Wednesday inside a pet's travel cage in a garage to the city's north.

She is believed to be between one and two months old, Bruno Hamon, deputy chief of Marseille's customs office, told AFP.

A garage employee, who was temporarily detained by customs agents, said only that he had taken the cub from a Marseille building after its former owners said they were overwhelmed by the situation.

The animal was handed to the SPA animal protection charity who have passed her on to a specialist NGO which works to shelter wild animals, customs officials said in a statement.

The discovery came just a day after French police seized a six-week-old lion cub from an apartment in the Paris suburb of Valenton on Tuesday, arresting its owner, a 30-year-old man known to police.