In northern Syria, Turkey and the United States have begun joint patrols around Manbij.

The city is home to the YPG which is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group.

Under a deal struck in June, the US pledged it would keep the YPG away from Turkey's border.

Residents have gathered for the Manbij conference where they spoke about the future of tens of thousands of displaced families who were forced out of their homes in the city.