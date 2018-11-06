WORLD
3 MIN READ
Polls open in US midterm elections
Voters are casting their ballots on the US East Coast as polls opened after a divisive campaign ahead of Congressional midterm elections.
Polls open in US midterm elections
Voters go to the polls during early voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati, US, November 4, 2018. / AP
November 6, 2018

Voters are headed to the polls to vote in the US midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections. 

The highly anticipated race will determine whether Democrats can win enough seats in Congress to wrestle control of at least one of the two chambers, which are currently both controlled by Republicans.

Polls start closing at 6pm in Kentucky and 7pm in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia. 

Another wave of results will come in after 7:30 pm from North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Texas, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania will give show theirs after 8pm and 9pm. 

The 11pm batch of states includes California, home to several competitive congressional races. Alaska, where polls close at 1am Wednesday, will end the night.

How does it look?

Recommended

For almost two years, Trump's rule-breaking, sometimes chaotic administration has enjoyed a largely free hand from the twin Republican-controlled chambers, but the midterms could finally see his wings clipped.

The entire 435-member House of Representatives and just over a third of the 100-seat Senate are up for grabs.

According to nearly all pollsters, the Democrats have a good chance of winning the House, while the Republicans are likely to retain the Senate.

But with turnout a key unknown factor and pollsters still unsure about the effect of Trump's maverick style on voters, both parties admit that they may be in for nasty surprises.

Much of America has already voted. Based on reports from 49 states, through Monday, at least 36.4 million people voted in the midterms before Election Day. And in a sign of the growing influence of early voting, 30 states reported exceeding their total number of mail and in-person votes cast ahead of the 2014 midterm elections.

Some states have already dealt with voting problems. Voters casting ballots early have encountered faulty machines in Texas and North Carolina, inaccurate mailers in Missouri and Montana, and voter registration problems in Tennessee and Georgia. In other states, including Kansas, Election Day polling places have been closed or consolidated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites