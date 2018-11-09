The firing of Jeff Sessions, the top law enforcement official of the Trump administration, immediately after the midterm elections has raised fresh doubts about the prospects of Washington’s high-profile probe into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia.

Under the auspices of Sessions’ justice department, Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, has been leading the investigation into claims of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, resulting in dozens of indictments against people connected to either the Trump campaign or his administration.

After securing a Republican Senate majority in the Congress, has Trump sensed this was the right time to go act on Sessions? The former attorney general had the backing of top Republican leaders in the Senate until the midterms.

Against Trump’s express demand, in March 2017, Sessions recused himself from the Mueller investigation, citing evidence that he could be biased toward the investigation.

Since then, Sessions, the first Republican senator to endorse Trump and a hardline supporter of his agenda, has constantly been the subject of Trump’s wrath.

Despite both men sharing the same worldview on many topics, ranging from migration to crime and Christian conservatism, the recusal apparently made Trump insecure about the direction of the Mueller investigation, which has incrementally been zeroing in on Trump’s inner circle.

In addition to the recusal, loyalty—which is often the highest virtue in politics—could be the main cause of the bad blood between the two powerful men.

On the other hand, it is not clear what prevented Sessions from following Trump’s orders. Was it loyalty to his office, or the fear that he had not recused himself he might also be an eventual target in the Mueller investigation.

In his resignation letter, Sessions reminded the president that during his tenure he aimed “to implement the law enforcement agenda based on the rule of law that formed a central part of your campaign for the presidency.”

Trump has not only reprimanded Sessions for months but also has insulted him.

In February, Trump vented his anger toward Sessions describing his attorney general as “disgraceful.”

Despite staying silent most of the time, Sessions, who was able to survive longer than some of his colleagues like Rex Tillerson, the former Secretary of State, who learned of his firing from a Trump tweet, shot back after the president’s “disgraceful” tweet.