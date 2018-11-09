WORLD
Calls for education about Britain's black soldiers
Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. But as allied countries commemorate what they call the 'Great War', many of the soldiers that fought for Britain have long been ignored.
An early morning attack by British forces on the western front during the Great War, 1917. / TRTWorld
WWI was a war that resulted in millions of deaths, but in Britain, the contribution of soldiers from Africa and the Caribbean are rarely mentioned.

Now, the descendants of those troops say more needs to be done to educate the public about the black people who fought for Britain.

There's plenty of proof of the role black colonial troops played in winning the war. The challenge now is for people is to spread that knowledge. 

TRT World's Assed Baig reports. 

