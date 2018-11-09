November 9, 2018
WWI was a war that resulted in millions of deaths, but in Britain, the contribution of soldiers from Africa and the Caribbean are rarely mentioned.
Now, the descendants of those troops say more needs to be done to educate the public about the black people who fought for Britain.
There's plenty of proof of the role black colonial troops played in winning the war. The challenge now is for people is to spread that knowledge.
TRT World's Assed Baig reports.
SOURCE:TRT World